M Scott Welch Buys 10,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, M Scott Welch bought 7,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.98 per share, for a total transaction of $286,860.00.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

