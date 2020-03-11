Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Perrigo by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

