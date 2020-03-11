Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Bunge worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $803,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Zachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,293 shares of company stock worth $3,990,264. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

