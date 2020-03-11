Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 399,900 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

