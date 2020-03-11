Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,802,000.

Shares of LGL Systems Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

