Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,408,622 Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,408,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,262,000. Tiffany & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.16% of Tiffany & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIF opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

