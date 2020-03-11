Magnetar Financial LLC Has $13.89 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,180 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average of $258.44. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.