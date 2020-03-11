Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Establishment Labs worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of ESTA opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $333.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

