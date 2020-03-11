Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $5.17 Million in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

