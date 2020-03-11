Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $5.25 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,146,496 shares of company stock worth $29,890,693. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.