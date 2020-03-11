Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $8.57 Million in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Synthorx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,439,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the fourth quarter valued at $10,475,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the fourth quarter valued at $9,023,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the third quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synthorx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of THOR opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Synthorx Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

