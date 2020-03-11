Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the period. Acacia Communications comprises approximately 2.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 4.59% of Acacia Communications worth $128,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 83.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 36.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

ACIA opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACIA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.