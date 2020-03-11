Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.90. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.