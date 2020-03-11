Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

AMHCU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.