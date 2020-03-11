Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,020,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,516,000. Wright Medical Group makes up about 3.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 4.74% of Wright Medical Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $986,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

