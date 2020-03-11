Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,929,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,276,000. TD Ameritrade comprises 4.1% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of TD Ameritrade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,948. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

