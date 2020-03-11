Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAQNU opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. Software Acquisition Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Software Acquisition Group Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

