Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $102,776,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $33,782,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of JCI opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

