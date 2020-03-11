Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 147,097 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,097 shares during the quarter. WellCare Health Plans accounts for about 4.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.33% of WellCare Health Plans worth $221,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.60. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

