Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 36,687 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 2.65% of Mellanox Technologies worth $172,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 650.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $221,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.05 and a 1 year high of $123.79.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.