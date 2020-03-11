Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 444,666 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,861,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 444,666 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $85,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $235,074,944.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at $412,251,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617,253 shares of company stock worth $446,580,513 over the last ninety days.

UBER stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

