Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 49,886 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,427,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,886 shares during the period. WABCO makes up 4.0% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $193,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WABCO by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WABCO by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in WABCO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WABCO by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WABCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

WABCO stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

