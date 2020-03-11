Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 544,708 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544,708 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.03.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $699.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

