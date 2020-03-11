Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 843,155 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,155 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 2,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 1,668,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after buying an additional 500,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $5,221,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHNG. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

CHNG stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

