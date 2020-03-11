Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 98,131 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98,131 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after buying an additional 231,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,482 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.94. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.