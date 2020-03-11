Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $137,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.