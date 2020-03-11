Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,620 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Chewy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

CHWY stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 over the last 90 days.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

