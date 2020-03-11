Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,756 Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

