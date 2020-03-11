Mark Pearson Buys 12,635 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson purchased 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $194,326.30.

Equitable stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 55.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.