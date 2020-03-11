Martha Rochelle Sells 29,344 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Director Martha Rochelle sold 29,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $398,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3612 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

DMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

