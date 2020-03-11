Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

TSE:MMX opened at C$5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

