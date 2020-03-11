Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

MGGT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.29) price objective (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 557.09 ($7.33).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 483.80 ($6.36) on Monday. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 621.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 633.31.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

