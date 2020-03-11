Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 285 ($3.75). UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.36 ($3.37).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 166.45 ($2.19) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.04.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Melrose Industries will post 1184.965633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.