Melvin Flanigan Buys 22,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Melvin Flanigan acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $186,340.00.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

