Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Cipher Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $388,000. Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

