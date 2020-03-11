Michael A. George Purchases 500,000 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QRTEA stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

