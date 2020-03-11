Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 5.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $50,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 112,181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.