Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

