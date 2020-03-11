Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 2,477 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.10.

Shares of AVGO opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $243.40 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

