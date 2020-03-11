Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 5,090 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $35,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,311.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 871,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $153.78 and a twelve month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

