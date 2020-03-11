Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 93.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $130.48 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.