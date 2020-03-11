Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.