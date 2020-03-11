Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $127.69 Million Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $127,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.24.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,148 shares of company stock worth $15,605,785. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

