Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 254,756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.66% of Caesarstone worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,294,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 200,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Caesarstone by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $354.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

