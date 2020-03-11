Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 162,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

