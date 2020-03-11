Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $4 Million Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.