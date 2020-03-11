Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16.

