Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $5.13 Million Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 29,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 272,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,464 shares of company stock worth $3,131,948. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of AMTD opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

