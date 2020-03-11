Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $53.99 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Walmart to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.