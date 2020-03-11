Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.36% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

